SARASOTA – The Florida legislature will continue to fund Florida Healthy Start Coalitions. These coalitions are responsible for developing and maintaining a system of care for pregnant women and babies in each community.

Healthy Start increases positive birth outcomes and has reduces infant mortality. Infant mortality is 35 percent lower since since the establishment of healthy start.

Healthy Start is currently working with the Florida Department of Health to develop a new care delivery structure that will reach into each community to increase their impact in helping Florida’s high–risk mothers and babies.