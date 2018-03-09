SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Phillippi Estate Park.

This time of year, artists are frequenting the park to draw inspiration from the mansion and other sightly images around the grounds.

On Watercolor Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekly, artists get together at the park and hone their craft.

On Wednesday, March 14, The Light Chasers will gather to paint at the park, one of the events leading up to the annual Light Chasers Member Show and Featured Artists of the Light Chasers Show March 16-18.

Last year, this quick draw event attracted a record turnout, and the paintings were sold at the Phillippi Farmer’s Market.

Park programs coordinator Priscilla Brown talks about the art events.

