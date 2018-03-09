SARASOTA- It was a night under the lights at Selby Gardens, as the non–profit hosted a cocktail and dinner fundraiser, ‘Cat Tails.’

Our very own, Grant Boxleitner took part as a host got in on the action.

The dinner is a night all about raising money for their services: from spaying and neutering, to fostering and education.

Attendees got to pet some cute kittens and participate in a silent auction.

“We also have our painted cats that we’re auctioning. So most cats start at $60 and then go up from there. It’s a new thing for us so we’ll see how that goes. There’s some that have been done by tattoo artists, some by boutique owners, and so there’s a large array of different artists and talent so they’re all very beautiful in their own unique way,” said Chair, Alexis Meininghaus.