SARASOTA- A Suncoast ministry is combining skating with faith, helping local kids make life–long friends and stay out of trouble.

180 Skate is an after school and after Sunday mass program at the First Baptist Church of Sarasota.

Since the programs birth nearly 5 years ago, the group transformed the backside of the church to a free space.

Founder, Tim Storck calls it an outlet for kids to discover their passion.

“180s off of the verse, Acts 3:19 says, “You must turn and go the opposite way’ so a 180 is when you’re on a skateboard and you turn and go the opposite direction. So we’re trying to get them if they’re going in a bad direction or doing something wrong that they can turn and go the other direction and be better in life,” Storck said.

The program is free and open to middle and high school students from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

180 Skate also has branches in Venice and Bradenton.

They’re currently seeking a warehouse space in Sarasota.