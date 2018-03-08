VENICE – A pair of pit bulls allegedly attacked a man and his dog at Brohard Beach in Venice on Friday.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking 26-year-old Nicole Camacho of Tampa, who owns the dogs that are accused of attacking 20–year–old south Sarasota County resident Jacob Stubbs when he picked up his dog Scout in attempt to shield his dog from them.

The Herald–Tribune says they are also accused of attacking a Doberman Pinscher, named Cash Money, a retired show dog. Stubbs received minor puncture wounds on his arm. Scout received similar wounds on his left shoulder, and Cash received puncture wounds on his throat. Stubbs’ eight year old brother, Landon, was also at the dog park but not harmed by the two animals. Stubbs has been in contact with Camacho but she denies being at the park.