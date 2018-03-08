LAKELAND – The Booker Tornadoes boys basketball team had quite a run this season, and let me just say how privileged I have been to have covered this group of young men, who even in a losing cause, with tears in their eyes, answered all questions with grace.

Their season ended at the hands of the defending State 6A Champions, Leesburg. It was a brutal, physical battle that took its toll on everyone. The Tornadoes trailed by 7 with 2 minutes to go, and made a valiant comeback that exemplified the collective heart, and pride, that they have. They lost 62–61 to the number 1 team in the state, but they should hold their heads high.

“I’m extremely proud of these guys”, says head coach Markus Black. “They busted their tails, they worked hard. I’ve got 15 guys in that lockerroom crying their eyes right now. They wanted this one.”

Senior Co-captain Jordan Curtis added, “We fought hard. I’m proud of my guys. I’m really proud of my boy, Johnnie(Williams). Proud of my coach, and the whole team. I wish we could’ve gotten it, but we didn’t.”

The Tornadoes finish the 2017-2018 season with a sterling 29-3 record.