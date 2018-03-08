ENGLEWOOD – A three alarm fire in Englewood sends one person to the hospital and multiple crews to the scene.

Flames ripped through this automotive repair shop on McCall Rd and Fray street in Englewood.

Fire Chief Scott Lane says the weather played a major factor in creating this three alarm fire.

“The fire spread very quickly and made it very dangerous not only for the firemen inside but for the citizens outside because of the toxic smoke coming from inside,” said Lane.

The fire spread to a duplex in the back of business, and one woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Chief Lane says they approached the fire defensively because of the contents inside.

“A lot of flammable liquids , propane tanks, the dangers of tings falling over, roof collapsing is very prevalent in this type of situation,” said Lane.

Bob Nordahl works at Ann Flowers across the street, he saw the building go up in flames.

“Booms and pops over there and then the black smoke happened and then the fire department responded really quickly,” said Nordahl.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure there weren’t any hidden fires in the rest of the building.