SARASOTA COUNTY – The Hyatt Regency Sarasota hosts a conference Thursday for Planned Parenthood.

Speakers included former Democrat Texas Senator Wendy Davis and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest and Central Florida Stephanie Kight.

Speakers gave speeches promoting women’s health rights and standing firm against states attempting to defund Planned Parenthood.

The forum provided booklets and other educational information the organization.

Planned Parenthood patient Meg Gilbert shares her experience after her abortion.

“There’s a stigma surrounding abortion. That after you go through it people have a tendency to say, “I am so sorry”. “Are you ok?” And every woman will experience the aftermath of it differently. For me it was just it was an enormous relief I was 18 I was not ready that kind of responsibility, and I know that I couldn’t have offered a child any sort of life.”

Gilbert says Planned Parenthood provides a wonderful support network and groups for before and after abortions.