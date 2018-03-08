SARASOTA- NASCAR Driver Scott Legasse Jr. strives to be the fastest on the racetrack, and the safest on the streets, and he’s partnering with local law enforcement agencies in a campaign to end pedestrian and cyclist fatalities.

Legasse drives over 200 mph on the track, but says he’s more vulnerable when he’s on his bike.

“I’m more concerned when I’m on my bike or I’m walking,” Legasse Jr. said because at that point it’s me with no protection and a 4, thousand pound vehicle.”

Legasse says he’s an avid cyclist, and wants to make sure drivers and cyclists share the road safely.

“To humanize the cyclist,” Legasse said. “It isn’t just a bicycle it is a person. It’s somebody’s someone. For me I look at it and say it’s somebody I know.”

In 2017 Sarasota Police investigated 138 pedestrian and cyclist crashes and 5 fatalities.

A grant for the High Visibility Enforcement Program pays for additional overtime hours for police to patrol high traffic and high pedestrian areas.

“Not just an enforcement campaign, but an education campaign,” Sgt. King said. “Get out there and talk to people. When they cross not in a crosswalk, tell them why it’s a bad thing, actually provide them with some education material that DOT has provided us.”

The material has safety tips for cyclists.

“Be visible,” Legasse Jr. said. “One of the things I do all the time day and night is use flashing lights, strobing lights, and I’ve found the interaction go way down when I do that.”

Tips for pedestrians.

“Make sure you use a cross walk,” Chief DiPino said. “Don’t J-walk, make sure you go with the flow of the light, and press the button, not your luck.”

And tips for Drivers.

“Stay focused on your driving,” DiPino said. “And Drive the speed limit, Scott drives really fast on a NASCAR track, he’s a professional, that’s what he does for a living, I don’t think there are as many people that are professional as him, other than maybe police officers. We might be the same when it comes to driving.”

Sarasota Police qualified for the grant by being one of the top 15 counties with the most pedestrian and cyclist fatalities. Bradenton Police is also participating in the program.