BRADENTON – Police have opened an investigation into a confrontation between two members of the Manatee County School Board.

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating into claims that board member Dave Miner threatened School Board Chairman Scott Hopes with his car following the Feb. 27 board meeting.

On Wednesday, Hopes said he had filed a criminal complaint, and he said he had spoken with Gov. Rick Scott’s staff about the matter. The Herald–Tribune obtained the security footage from outside the school board administrative building on Manatee Avenue. The video shows Miner and Hopes engaged in what appears to be a heated conversation. When Miner got into his car and pulled out of the parking spot, Hopes walked back over to his window and the exchange continued. After backing out, Miner stopped his car and drove it quickly in Hopes’ direction, coming close to hitting Hopes’ leg.

On Wednesday Hopes said he was considering asking for additional security at the next board meeting, and he said it is possible Miner may be required to attend the meeting by phone.