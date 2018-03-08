MANATEE COUNTY – The School District of Manatee County’s Excellence in Education ceremony recognizes its top teacher and support staff member.

King Middle School teacher Heather Anderson and Oneco Elementary lab manager Marie Mueller were named educator and support employee of the year for the School District of Manatee County at Wednesday night’s ceremony.

The Herald–Tribune says the event was held in the packed Cantrell Hall at Manatee Technical College, with hundreds of family and friends sitting in support of the eight nominees. Anderson and Mueller each received $5,000 from the Suncoast Credit Union, a trip for two to Pittsburgh for a Pirates game, a $100 gift card for the Mall at the University Town Center and an custom engraved ring. Anderson also received $1,000 from the Macy’s Foundation, $250 of which will go to King Middle and a trip to the University of Notre Dame to tour the school.