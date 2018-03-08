MANASOTA – Bucking the national trend for a second year, home flippers simmered down in Southwest Florida last year.

In the Sarasota-Manatee region, 5.7 percent of all home and condo sales in 2017 were considered flips according to real estate database ATTOM Data Solutions. But those sales marked a 16 percent drop from 2016, contrary to a 1 percent increase in flipping nationwide that generated an 11-year high for such deals.

The Herald-Tribune says with the decrease, Sarasota-Manatee ranked 78th for the share of home flips among 174 metro areas that recorded at least 100 of those transactions last year. That was well down from its 37th ranking last year and ninth in 2015.