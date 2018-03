SARASOTA COUNTY – A vehicle accident results in a trauma alert backing up traffic on I–75 for miles.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 1 P.M. Thursday at mile marker 194 on the southbound side.

A dump truck lost control and crashed into the woods ending up on its side.

Patrol officers directed traffic shutting down the right lane near the scene.

Injuries to the occupant in the vehicle are not known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.