LAKELAND – The 29-2 Booker Tornadoes took on the defending State Champions, the Leesburg Jackets,in the State Semifinals for the right to go to the State 6A Championship game.

Johnny Williams IV scored the first 5 points for the Tornadoes, and they got key baskets from Jordan Curtis in a 9-0 run to start the 2nd quarter to go into halftime with a 2-point lead.

Jordan Clark then stepped up for the Tornadoes, and they got up by as much as 8, and trailed by as much as 9, and that’s where they were with 2 minutes to go. They cut the lead down to 1 on baskets from Jaylen Jones and Clark, but they could get no closer. Leesburg won 62-61, ending Booker’s phenomenal season at 29-3. Leesburg will play Rickards in the State 6A Finals Thursday night.

Williams led Booker with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Clark added 15 points for the Tornadoes in a hard-fought battle.