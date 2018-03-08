VENICE – A dog park in Venice that sits next to the beach is an ideal place to take your dog.

But for two dog owners, this trip to the dog park turned into a nightmare.

Two pitbulls are accused of attacking a retired show dog Doberman Pinscher, a Siberian Husky, and a dog owner.

Dog park goers say it’s scary to go to parks with out separation barriers.

“it’s frightful. it really is frightful. but we watch. i mean you have to watch. but it doesn’t matter if you watch. these dogs are so small anyways, if a pitbull gets a hold of it, its over,” said George and Sylvia Hendry who are dog owners and Bohard Paw Park goers.

Another dog owner says a solution could be stricter rules on banning aggressive breeds.

“Aggressive breeds can sometimes be interpreted differently. some people think their dog is not aggressive. ithink it would help to have it spelled out which dog is allowed in the park and which isn’t,” said Betsy Mathews.

Rose Shipley, the owner of a pitbull thinks her dog should still be allowed at the dog park.

“I think its all about how you raise your dog and how you interact with them. any dog can be aggressive,” said Shipley.