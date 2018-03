LAKEWOOD RANCH – Ever wanted a chance to fly in a hot air balloon? This weekend is your chance in Lakewood Ranch.

The Sarasota Balloon Festival kicks off March 8 and runs through at the Premiere Sports Campus off State Road 70.

It’s $20 a person to go up into a balloon, and kids are welcome aboard. In addition to balloons, the event boasts a carnival free of admission.

Event Organizer Ricky Garvie says he wanted to bring a balloon festival to Sarasota after moving to the Sunocast last year.