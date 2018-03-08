SARASOTA – Celebrate art with music, food and brews at the 10th annual SARTQ Print Party, Saturday, March 10, from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Mandeville Beer Garden.

Bring t-shirts, shorts, skirts, baby clothes, dog shirts… anything you can lay flat and will absorb ink! Choose from 20 different original screen printing designs, made by 10 unique artists, as well as a special Mandeville silkscreen just for the event.

Mandeville Beer Garden is located at 428 North Lemon Avenue.

Also, the 18th annual “Art in the Park” is this weekend at the University Park Country Club. More than 30 artists are participating. Works will include paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, photography and multimedia.

The show is open from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Saturday, March 10, and Sunday. There are plenty of works for sale. The event is free and open to the public.

University Park Country Club is just off University Parkway west of UTC Mall.