SARASOTA – The Jewish Film Festival begins March 8, and one of the films features former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion.

Born in Israel in 1951, his grandson, Alon Ben-Gurion, says he lived a simple life as a kid.

“Yes, I did have a grandfather who was the prime minister, but my friends at school, you know, nobody really paid attention for it,” Ben-Gurion said.

He says his grandfather had a little black book, in which he kept the dates of all his grandchildren’s birthdays.

But the birthday gifts weren’t the toys other kids got.

“..because he was a big big reader of books,” Ben-Gurion said. “He wanted us to be the nation of books. He used to read about two to three books a night; that’s how fast he read.”

He says it doesn’t matter who David Ben-Gurion spoke to: No one was a stranger, and he captivated them all.

“When he gave you a speech as a child about a certain topic, it’s like hes standing in Israeli parliament and giving a speech, or United Nations giving a speech,” Ben-Gurion said. “You just look at him and wow, what an experience.”

In the film “Ben-Gurion, Epilogue,” filmed nearly 50 years ago, we get to know the boy born in Poland in 1886.

“…and he decides he’s going to build a state,” Ben-Gurion said. “It’s fascinating. How many people do you know who come to you and say, ‘I want to build a country.’?”

That country is now celebrating its 70th birthday – a fitting number, as Alon has seen the film over 70 times.

“People ask me, ‘Aren’t you tired of seeing it?'” Ben-Gurion said. “I say no because every time I see it, I take something new. It’s amazing.”

He says it brings his late grandfather’s personality and leadership back to life.

“Any time there was success he used ‘we.’ When there was a failure, he always said ‘I,'” Ben-Gurion said. “When you ask about leadership, that’s the kind of leader that many, many people today are looking for.”

The film plays at the Municipal Auditorium Wednesday night and will play throughout the festival at Hollywood 20.

For a schedule, click here.