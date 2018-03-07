NORTH PORT – The city of North Port is not settling, as it looks for a new chief.

“It wasn’t necessarily that they weren’t good, it just was that he didn’t feel that they were the best fit for us,” said Josh Taylor, Public Information Officer for the City of North Port.

Taylor is referring to the city’s manager decision, rejecting all four applicants to replace Chief Kevin Vespia, He is retiring after 18 years with the North Port Police Department.

“This is an opportunity where you have someone in such a n important position that will be there for the next four plus years, five, six seven, hopefully longer years that you really want to make sure you have the right person,” said Taylor.

The city hired a consultant firm costing 17,000 to narrow 60 applicants to four. Taylor says as they start the process over, there will be some cost savings the second time around.

“Some of that planning and scheduling and research has been done, we’re hopeful that putting it back out there, there will be different candidates that didn’t apply before or maybe have had a change of heart or pulling out, whatever the case may be,” he said.

Vespia’s last day as chief is March 31st. In the meantime the department will be naming an interim chief from within the department.

“Change comes with different perspective, it comes different thoughts, I think we’re going to be alright, it’s just finding the right person,” said Taylor.