SARASOTA – Sarasota Teachers Union and the School Board ratify a contract. After a lengthy and tense contract negotiation period and picketing outside the school district’s administrative headquarters, the agreement will bring major changes to the system by which Sarasota Teachers had been paid.

According to the Herald-Tribune, members of the Sarasota classified/teachers association approved the two–year salary contract contract Tuesday with 97 percent in favor. The new contract gets rid of the step–salary–schedule system, which offered teachers incremental pay raises based on how many years they had worked with the school district, and ushers in merit–based pay for all teachers, a practice that had previously been limited to performance–pay teachers, or those hired after July 1, 2009, based on a 2011 state law.

School Board members voted unanimously to ratify the contract, which will cost the district a total of almost $22 million over the two years.