SARASOTA – Sarasota Crew had successful weekend of racing in Tampa.

Last Saturday, Sarasota Crew raced at the Plant Invite–Spring Sprints #2. The regatta was at the Tampa Bypass Canal this past weekend. Sarasota Crew’s varsity, novice and middle school athletes came home with 34 first place finishes, 20 second place finishes, and 13 third place finishes.

Races were 1,500 meters and the team was able to test some new line–ups.