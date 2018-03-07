LONGBOAT KEY – A bit of progress on former Colony property in a second daylong public hearing yesterday on the future of the old Colony Resort, the Longboat Key Town Commission voted 6–1 to advance the development application for the property to a second reading.

The Colony, which once stood as an international destination as a tennis club, went belly up after filing a series of bankruptcies starting in 2010.

The Herald-Tribune says Unicorp president Chuck Whittall is seeking to build a five–star hotel and condominiums under the St. Regis Hotel and Residences brand there.

The second reading on the proposal is at 9 A.M. March 16.