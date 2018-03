NORTH PORT – City Manager Peter Lear said Tuesday he is rejecting all four applicants to succeed the outgoing Chief

Lear said in a prepared statement “for a variety of reasons, none of the candidates met the standard that I feel our community deserves,” so he is re-posting the position. Vespia, an 18–year veteran of the North Port department is retiring effective March 31. He announced his retirement last March essentially giving North Port a year to find his successor.