NewsSarasota Marco In The Ballroom: Bolero Slow and passionate, the bolero has been around since the 18th century. By Marco La Manno - March 7, 2018 19 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Manatee GOP, Democrats endorse Sarasota County school tax extension News Daylight saving time 2018 News North Port rejects all police candidates News Sarasota Crew raced at Plant Invite News CAN Community Health’s 6th Annual ‘Dining With My Daughter’ SARASOTA – Slow and passionate, the bolero has been around since the 18th century. Marco visits Dynasty Dance Clubs in Sarasota and goes into the Dance of Love, Bolero, in this week’s Marco In The Ballroom.