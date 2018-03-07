SARASOTA – The City of Sarasota is planning a small–scale shoreline protection project at Lido Key while it awaits a judge’s ruling on dredging Big Pass to renourish the beach.

The city plans to use 150,000 to 200,000 cubic yards of sand from New Pass this fall to renourish Lido Key Beach. The project, projected to cost between $2 million and $3 million, depending on how much sand is used, will help offset beach erosion on the barrier island while a case opposing the dredging of Big Pass for even more sand to aid the shrinking shoreline is considered by an administrative law judge.

The Herald-Tribune says The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has issued the city a permit for the project but is requiring more information on the work to be done before the agency authorizes the city to use it.