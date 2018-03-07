SARASOTA – Both major political parties in Sarasota County are joining together to endorse an extension of the 1-mill local option property tax for public schools.

County Republican Party chair and State House Rep. Joe Gruters and County Democratic Party chair Joanna DeVries have endorsed the property tax extension on the ballot March 20th.

The funding pays for 34 campus security monitors, 30 minutes of extra instructional time per day and more than 200 STEM, reading and arts teachers.

Sarasota County is just one of two school districts in Florida to earn an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for 14 straight years and counting.

In a statement, Gruters said, “This supplemental funding allows our students to graduate college-ready or prepare to enter the workforce and compete for good right here in Sarasota County.”

DeVries said in a statement, “Referendum dollars enhance science and technology learning opportunities for Sarasota students so they can thrive in the 21st century high-tech economy.”

A press conference is scheduled Saturday at Southside Elementary School to officially announce the endorsement.