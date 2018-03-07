SARASOTA – The Sunshine State wants the sun to shine later in the day.

A bill aimed at keeping Florida in daylight saving time year–round cleared the Florida Legislature on Tuesday and now heads to Governor Rick Scott for approval.

Sarasota State Senator Greg Steube filed the legislation. Steube’s bill asks Congress to pass legislation permitting Florida to stay in daylight saving time all year. Staying in daylight saving time year–round would mean later sunsets in the fall and winter and more opportunities for outdoor recreation. Federal law currently allows states to opt out of daylight saving time and stay in standard time, but does not allow year–round daylight saving time.