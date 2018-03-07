SARASOTA – Monday night Michael’s on East hosted “Dining With My Daughter.”

At the CAN Community Health event, mothers and daughters of all ages enjoyed some fine dining, all while learning how to protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases, more specifically, HIV.

CAN Community Health Senior Prevention Specialist Serena Miller says she thinks this event helps to start dialogue between mothers and daughters about sexual health.

“It’s very important,” Miller said. “I think as long as they have education and information they need, they can make better choices when it comes to their sexual health.”

“It makes me feel very grateful,” Second-Time Attendee Lily Zubr said. “I think most kids my age don’t have something like that, you know? Most parents shy away from the topic and bury their head under the sand and pretend it doesn’t exist. She tells me things in advance so I can better help myself in the future.”

Women and Girls HIV Awareness Day is March 10.