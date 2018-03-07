SARASOTA- The Tornadoes are heading to Lakeland, and the Booker High community sent them off in style.

The Booker High School Basketball team takes on Leesburg tonight at for the State 6A Final Four. And they got a big sendoff from the school before they left. Many of the students and the faculty will be heading up to the game tonight too to support the team. Principal Dr. Rachel Shelley says you can feel the excitement all over the school.

“Not only are they amazing basketball players,” Dr. Rachel Shelley said. “But they are even better students and individuals, so we are sending them off this afternoon and hope they are going to do well tonight as they participate in the final four, and our goal and our hope is that we’re going to be joining them again tomorrow as they continue in the final playoffs, so we are very proud. And we have a young team, so we’re hoping to be back again next year as well.”

Before the bus headed up to Lakeland, they were escorted by Sarasota Police to Booker Middle School and Emma E. Booker Elementary school so the entire community could wish them good luck tonight, and show their support for the tornadoes.