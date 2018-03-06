SARASOTA COUNTY – A gas leak in Venice causes some serious traffic delays Tuesday.

Sarasota County Fire Department says it happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Shamrock Boulevard around 1 P.M.

A utility company drilled into the ground hitting a 4-inch gas main line.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office directed traffic at the scene while a couple of businesses evacuated.

Firefighters and TECO dug in the ground north and south of the leak to stop it.

Lieutenant Martin Davis says the utility company’s drill got stuck in the pipe.

“They actually struck the gas line with the auger. As soon as they struck the line they stopped the auger immediately but the actual drill bit was in the line itself which actually somewhat plugged it.”

No one suffered any ill effects from the gas leak.