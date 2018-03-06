SARASOTA – The City Commission on Monday unanimously approved improvements to the half a mile of the multi–use recreational trail spanning John Ringling Boulevard between the eastern foot of the Coon Key bridge and Washington Drive that will widen sidewalks to relieve congestion and make travel along the trail safer.

The Herald–Tribune reports the roughly is $1.5 million in upgrades and includes filling in gaps to the trail, widening sidewalks from five to 10 feet and installing light fixtures. Landscaping, bushes for privacy of nearby residents and canopy trees for shade also will be installed.

FDOT will cover nearly $1 million of the project’s cost.