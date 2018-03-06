SARASOTA – The Booker Tornadoes are headed to the State 6A Final Four in Lakeland tomorrow, and before they go they will have a send off at the HS, and then do fly-bys at Booker Middle and Booker Elementary.

They will take on Leesburg at 8 pm Wednesday night, and the winner plays for the State Championship Thursday night at 7 at the Lakeland Center.

Booker was practicing diligently today after getting the scouting report on Leesburg. The Tornadoes seem to think they have met their opponents before, because in the words of Stevie Nicks, they seem hauntingly familiar.

“They’re almost a mirror-image of us”, says Tornadoes Head Coach Markus Black. ” They are really athletic, they have a bunch of guards, and they’ll press a lot. They trap a lot before you get to half-court, so they speed the game up.”

“I know that Leesburg plays really fast, and that they are a good team”, echoes senior co-captain, Jordan Curtis. “We have to handle the ball on offense because they like to trap on defense, and we are just going to have to play hard.”

Booker has a record of 29-2, while Leesburg is 28-1. SNN will be in Lakeland with coverage beginning at 5 on Wednesday evening.