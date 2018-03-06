SARASOTA – The move reverses a process put in place years ago to give the campus more autonomy after complaints arose that it was not being adequately funded.

GOP leaders argued that USF Sarasota–Manatee and USF St. Petersburg stand to benefit financially from being united with the USF main campus in Tampa again.

According to the Herald–Tribune, currently, both are considered independent universities for academic purposes. Consolidation supporters contend that being separate from the Tampa campus will prevent both from sharing in a new pot of “pre–eminence” funding that USF is slated to receive under the state’s university performance funding system.