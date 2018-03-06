SARASOTA – The final agreement, if approved as expected, will institute merit–based pay, something the union had repeatedly argued against, and removed the step salary schedule, for which the union had previously been fighting.

According to the contract, teachers with a highly effective evaluation will receive a 4.25 percent pay increase. Teachers with an effective rating, will receive a 3.25 percent salary increase. Non–instructional employees will receive a 3.75 percent increase.

Union members will vote on the contract into this afternoon, and union leaders will tabulate the votes by 6 P.M.