SARASOTA COUNTY – An innovator, industrialist and entrepreneur, Powel Crosley was a man ahead of his time.

“He literally was a man that was trying to come up with another idea to sell things,” said David Wick. He is the Chairmen of the Crosley Foundation.

Wick explains how Crosley first got his start in radio.

“You couldn’t buy a radio, it had to be like a $100, back in the day that was a lot of money, and still a lot of money , so he came out with a radio that sold for $9.95,”

Bringing radio to the masses for an affordable cost. By 1924 Crosley Radio Corporation was the largest radio manufacturer in the world.

“People were listening to the radio about what happened in the war listening to Roosevelt tell them what’s going on in 1939 and 1940, 1941, 1942. This was how America knew what was going on,” said Wick.

Everything from washing machines, stoves, fax machines, if it involved electronics Crosley was a part of it.

“He sold inner tubes he would make a real thick inner tube so you wouldn’t on the side of the road fixing a flat. He always wanted to do cars so back in the early 50’s he came out with the Crosley,” said Wick.

Crosley died of a heart attack but his legacy and his contributions will live on forever.