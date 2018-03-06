SARASOTA – SNN’s Morning Edition had some special guests helping out today.

Maria Fouad and Madilyn Hagney, both 5th graders from Pine View School in Osprey, joined the crew and helped out with weather and on the desk in the 7:30 and 8 A.M. shows.

The pair won the chance to be on air and got a behind the scenes tour of our studios by answering a question from a presentation put on by Kathy Leon and Marco LaManno during Career Day last month.

Both told us doing the weather this morning was the most eye opening. Kathy and Marco say they were naturals.