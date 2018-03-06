NORTH PORT – A 63-year-old North Port man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he violated a restraining order and tried to kill a woman.

North Port Police say Cornelius Tyrone Hicks, Sr. was arrested after a detective responded to a report of a stabbing. It happened just before 11:30 P.M. Sunday, March 4, in the 8200 block of Sanjacinto Avenue in North Port.

Hicks reportedly knocked on a woman’s door and when the victim opened it, he swung a knife at her. He tried to stab her once more but she was able to disarm him and go to a neighbor’s house.

The victim suffered wounds to her hands and arms. Hicks was found was found a short time later. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.