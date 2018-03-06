LONGBOAT KEY- It was once a resort known throughout the world that attracted tennis stars, even presidents.

It is now a dilapidated property caught up in a decade of litigation and disagreement. On Monday, the Longboat Key Town Commission listened to a pitch by a developer with hopes of building a five–star hotel.

According to the Herald–Tribune, a vote on the property’s future was not taken by the commission as of Monday night and the meeting was scheduled to resume today. Unicorp wants to build the St. Regis Hotel and Residences.