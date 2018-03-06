TALLAHASSEE – Florida lawmakers passed two sweeping education bills Monday in a trade off between House and Senate leaders that boosts funding for Bright Futures college scholarships, creates two new school vouchers and makes it harder for teachers to maintain unions.

The Bright Futures scholarships helps Florida students pay for tuition to state universities.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran’s K–12 bill that pays for children who are bullied to attend private schools and requires teachers’ unions to petition the state for recertification if their membership falls below 50 percent of eligible employees advances through the Senate by a vote of 20–17. The provision in the K–12 bill decertifying teachers’ unions was particularly controversial. Critics said it could force unions to hold frequent, time–consuming elections to stay active.