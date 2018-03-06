SARASOTA- A doctor who lost his license accused of convincing healthy patients they had cancer in order to scam them out of tens of thousands of dollars.

In July Ronald Wheeler was changed with unlicensed practice of a health care professional. Today Ronald Wheeler is facing new felony charges of scheming to defraud.

Civilian Police Investigator Michael Harrell with Sarasota Police Department’s narcotics unit calls this case infuriating.

“To see how much fear he instilled in this man,” Harrell said.

The 73-year-old victim from Kansas called Ronald Wheeler for a consult after reading about him online.

“Dr. Wheeler told him over the phone you have prostate cancer,” Harrell said. “And you need to start on chemotherapy, so he prescribed oral chemotherapy treatments which he prescribed right away before he ever came down here for an actual face to face visit with Dr. Wheeler.”

He took oral chemotherapy drugs for a year; Dr. Wheeler never performed a tissue biopsy.

“He told Dr. Wheeler I need to get off this medication because it’s bad for me I’m having bad problems with this medication,” Harrell said. “And Dr. Wheeler told him that he needed to stay on it.”

The victim wired $46,500 to pay for a High Intensity Focused Ultrasound procedure, a procedure he never received.

“He had not actually been treated post-revocation,” Harrell said. “But he paid a significant some of money for a treatment for prostate cancer, which he never received and ultimately found out he never had cancer.”

During Sarasota Police’s practicing without a license investigation, they reached out to the Kansas man to let him know he was a potential victim. He provided police with ample evidence.

“Every email correspondence,” Harrell said. “Every text message, every phone call was logged and summarized, every voicemail Dr. Wheeler left him was saved, he saved every receipt, every check, every credit card slip that he spent during his time with Dr. Wheeler.”

Harrell says the correspondence helped show the wording Wheeler used to instill fear.

“At one point this man told Dr. Wheeler he was thinking about a second opinion,” Harrell said. “And Dr. Wheeler adamantly told him he needed to not do that, and that nobody could treat him, and in Dr. Wheeler’s own words he was the best in the world and his only chance for a cure.”

Wheeler turned himself into the Sarasota County Jail on Monday.

Sarasota Police encourages patients to check on physician’s records. In Florida you can check on every physician you intend to see or doctors you’ve been seeing for a while on the Florida Department of Health’s website.