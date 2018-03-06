SARASOTA – The health insurance provider Blue Cross Blue Shield has notified its local policyholders that if negotiations with Sarasota Memorial Hospital are not successful by April 1, the entire health care system will be out–of–network at that time.

The insurer has sent out notices directing its customers to the six other hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota counties. But, according to the Herald–Tribune, a spokeswoman for Sarasota Memorial said Monday that hospital leaders are “optimistic” that a new contract will be agreed on before the end of March.

Standoffs like this between large insurers and health care providers are increasingly common, and are typically resolved after a period of uncertainty.