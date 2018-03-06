MANATEE COUNTY – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating reports of kayakers being bitten by river otters in Manatee County over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 3, the FWC received a report of two people injured after being bitten by a river otter while they were kayaking on the Braden River. The report also said the otter was acting aggressive and chasing boats on the river.

The FWC received two more reports on Sunday from kayakers who said they had been bitten by a river otter. Sunday’s incidents happened within two miles of the incidents on Saturday.

The Manatee County Department of Health is working with the FWC on the case. If you’re ever bitten or scratched by a wild animal, you should seek medical attention immediately and call the Florida Department of Health.