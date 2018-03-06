LAKEWOOD RANCH – Some celebrity athletes, both retired and active, hit the fairway Tuesday morning for the Archie Griffin Celebrity Golf Classic, and the proceeds go to a place you probably know.

bill sadlo, president & ceo, boys & girls club sarasota co.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Concession Golf Club Professional Caddie Max Kollin said. “It’s gonna be lot of fun out there; we’re gonna have a good time, make a lot of birdies, we’re gonna get it done.”

The annual outing has raised $686,000 to date for the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County.

“With this year’s event, we think we’ll go over the $800,000 mark,” Boys and Girls Club President & CEO Bill Sadlo said.

Those are dollars that two-time Heisman winner Griffin is putting his name on to help over 7,000 kids.

“I had the opportunity to play for a coach by the name of Woody Hayes, who always talked to his teams about paying it forward, doing something to help others,” Griffin said. “It’s really, really good to help young people. They’re the future of our country.”

Some of the sports stars at the outing have been there since day one.

“I’ve been watching it grow each and every year,” Former Philadelphia Eagle Keith Byars said, “and seeing the great kids in the greater Sarasota area benefit from it.”

For others, like Lakewood Ranch High School grad and Cleveland Brown, Austin Reiter, this is day one.

“It’s awesome; I get to come back in the off season and support a great cause,” Reiter said. “Some of these guys, you know, I’ve seen on TV growing up, and now I get to shake hands and bump shoulders with them, so it’s a cool experience.”

None of the players were too busy to remember what they came to do.

“These guys are really here to help young people, and that’s what it’s all about,” Griffin said.