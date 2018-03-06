VENICE – The Venice Regional Bayfront Health Hospital staff gathered for a work pizza party to celebrate the hospital’s recent accomplishments.

So imagine their suprise when a flash mob unfolded…

Performers from up with people, a musical program that empower young people to be positive agents of change, blended in with the staff by wearing medical clothing.

“That’s what brings people together. It’s nice to have up with people there to help celebrate. Free pizza always works too,” said Bob Moore, the CEO of Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

Up with people is a musical program made up of international young adults. The Up With People is a musical program made up of International young adults. The Up With People show has been performed in over 70 countries around the world.

“[we] show the world there’s a girl from Argentina, there’s a guy from Taiwan, guy from Belgium, Mexico, the United States, all these people,” said Antonio Gonzalez who is the 2018 Cast Manager of Up With People.

Up With People will perform a two hour production at Venice High School in the gym on March 9th and 10th.

“And then at the end of our week we do a show which is full of international songs and dances, but then also pop songs from the 60s until now. Also some original up with people songs,” said Ellen Fierens who is a vocal instructor for Up With People.