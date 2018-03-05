MANATEE COUNTY – Deputies catch a teenage car burglar in the act, chase him down and later charge him with several crimes early Saturday, March 4.

Deputies responded to a call at 1:45 A.M. regarding a suspicious person at Plantation Village mobile home park in the 200 block of 63rd Avenue West.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report, 17-year-old Juan Santos, Jr. is facing six counts of unoccupied burglary to a conveyance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest without violence.