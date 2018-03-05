Florida’s state senate approved a school safety bill Monday that would raise the age to buy a gun.

Senators spent the weekend in a special session hammering out details of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

It establishes a three day waiting period for most gun purchases, bans bump stocks and raises the age to buy any gun from 18 to 21.

The legislation also establishes a program for training teachers to carry concealed weapons to school.

The bill must now go to the state house before Governor Rick Scott decides whether to sign it.

Lawmakers are scrambling to move a bill through before the legislative session ends Friday.