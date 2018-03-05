SARASOTA – The Ringling Museum announces a $100 million campaign.

The six-year effort already has raised $92 million and has added new buildings and restored galleries. For the last seven years, leaders of The Ringling have been “quietly” raising money for a capital and endowment campaign it calls “The Ringling Inspires: Honoring the Legacy and Building for the Future.”

On Friday, March 2, that $100 million campaign was made public at a news conference and an invitation-only black tie dinner for major donors with the announcement that $92 million has already been raised.

The Herald-Tribune says museum leaders hope to raise the remaining $8 million within the next 18 months.

Executive Director Steven High says the campaign was created to “prepare the museum for the 21st century.