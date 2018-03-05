SARASOTA COUNTY – The Florida Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be aware as five victims perished in vehicle accidents last week.

Florida Highway Patrol says three of the fatal accidents resulted from rollovers two in Manatee County and one in Sarasota County on I–75.

A vehicle hit a motorcycle killing both the passenger and driver on the 4400 block of 14th Street West in Manatee County.

State Trooper Kenn Watson says some of the root causes from the accidents are sleeping on the wheel and failing to wear seatbelts.

He says everyone needs to buckle up, including the back seat driver.

“Even if you’re in the backseat if you are not secure you become a deadly object in that car even if the passenger and driver are wearing a seat-belt. You want to make sure everyone is safe you want to make sure that operator of the motor vehicle can safely steer. They cannot do that if you’re flopping all over the place.”

Watson says parking lots are dangerous during season.

He urges drivers to beware of vehicles backing out and people walking.