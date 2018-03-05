SARASOTA – Sexual assault is a topic being discussed nationwide. #MeToo, a campaign that was created to fight against sexual assault in the work place, is now being used to fight against sexual assault in schools.

If you go online and type “MeTooK12,” you will see that this is now a movement. A movement that has been validated by a Maryland House Bill, HB251, that will make it mandatory that students learn about consent and personal boundaries before they get to college.

The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center or SPARCC is the only state certified center for domestic violence and sexual assault services for Sarasota and Desoto counties. The CEO and President of SPARCC says that the conversation on consent should start young.

“Consent is an important conversation to have with young people at a variety of ages,” said Hays. “I think it starts in elementary school with what makes you feel safe.”

“That conversation evolves as students get older so that they understand the consent is a clear and affirmative yes. Not just the absence of no,” Hays added.

SPARCC educates the youth through schools and youth organizations like Girls Inc.

“One of their educators comes out for an eight week series and works with our elementary school girls and our middle school girls,” said Jamie Kattrein who is the Director of K-8 Initiatives at Girls Inc. “These are issues that are identified by girls as being the most dangerous and the ones that we need to focus on the most to make sure that girls are inspired to be strong, smart, and bold.”

Strong, Smart, and Bold. One of the slogans that Girls Inc. leads by.

“At Girls Inc. we have a Girls Bill of Rights that outlines what they are entitled to just by being girls.”