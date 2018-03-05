MANATEE COUNTY- 34 new law enforcement officers greeted students at all Manatee County Schools today. The officers will be at the schools every day through at least the end of the year.

Elementary Schools have one law enforcement officer, Middle Schools have one School Resource Officer, and High Schools have one of each.

“There’s a difference between law enforcement officers and SRO’s,” Dr. Diana Greene said. “Our School Resource officers are there to develop those relationships, to create that level of community.”

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says law enforcement officers are there to provide an extra sense of safety and security.

“And that they are ensuring that other points of entry that may exist on any one of those campuses that they are being very visible.”

Manatee County Schools will pay for the extra officers for the remainder of the year while they wait to hear from the state legislature about extra funding.

“Currently we pay a certain hourly rate for officers to work after school activities,” Dr. Greene said. “And we’re going to pay that same rate for them to be on our campuses.”

They are also adding extra security measures, installing a buzzer system to enter each school at a single point of entry, and a panic button system.

“If they see something that doesn’t look right,” Dr. Greene said. “They can hit the panic button and that information will go out to everyone in their classrooms, the information about what needs to happen from that point.”

After a rash of false threats to schools, Dr. Greene says things are getting back to a new normal.

“Things have started calming down,” Dr. Greene said. “And I think it’s a combination of adding addition law enforcement presence, as well as communicating with our parents and parents communicating with their children.”

Dr. Greene says this a traumatic time in their history as public schools.

“I’m sure it’s going to take a lot of time for our students to process that,” Dr. Greene said. “A lot of time for our teachers and staff and our administrators to continue to process and ensure that we keep our students safe.”

The Schools are also in the process of upgrading school cameras to HD to provide a clearer picture for law enforcement.

Dr. Greene says they would like the law enforcement officer presence to continue next school year, and if state funding is not approved they could look at including funding in their own budget.